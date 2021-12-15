Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 906.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of FHLC opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17.

