Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.36.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 288.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.48 and a 200 day moving average of $128.46.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

