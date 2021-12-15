Financial Analysis: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC) versus American Express (NYSE:AXP)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III alerts:

58.6% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III and American Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Express $36.09 billion 3.50 $3.14 billion $9.57 17.02

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III and American Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A American Express 1 10 6 0 2.29

American Express has a consensus target price of $180.93, indicating a potential upside of 11.10%. Given American Express’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Express is more favorable than VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III.

Profitability

This table compares VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III N/A N/A N/A American Express 19.54% 28.48% 3.67%

Summary

American Express beats VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally. The Global Commercial Services segment provides proprietary corporate and small business cards, payment and expense management services, and commercial financing products. The Global Merchant and Network Services segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics. The Corporate and Other segment covers corporate functions and certain other businesses and operations. The company was founded by Henry Wells, William G. Fargo, and John Warren Butterfield on March 28, 1850 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.