Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 97 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.53.

Atlassian stock opened at $351.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80, a PEG ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $409.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.51.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.