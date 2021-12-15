Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 299,583 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 62,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in General Electric by 11.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 7.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 15.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in General Electric by 9.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 46,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

General Electric stock opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.77. The firm has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of -177.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

