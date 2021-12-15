Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $470.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $481.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $456.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.73.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

