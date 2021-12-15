Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,613,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.00 and a 200 day moving average of $211.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,182. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

