Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,580 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,358,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,532 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $91,273,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

