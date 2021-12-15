Financial Review: Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) versus Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Garrett Motion and Canoo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canoo 1 1 2 0 2.25

Canoo has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 36.00%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Garrett Motion has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Garrett Motion and Canoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.03 billion 0.16 $80.00 million $0.89 8.29 Canoo $2.55 million 808.53 -$89.81 million ($1.00) -8.64

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garrett Motion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 10.40% -18.63% 9.71% Canoo N/A -41.61% -32.23%

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Canoo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

