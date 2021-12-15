FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ FINW opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FinWise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

