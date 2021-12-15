Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Short Interest Update

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fiore Cannabis stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,915. The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.06. Fiore Cannabis has a 12 month low of 0.05 and a 12 month high of 0.26.
Fiore Cannabis Company Profile
