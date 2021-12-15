Fire & Flower’s (FAF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 98.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fire & Flower in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.85 price objective on the stock.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

FAF stock traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.54. The company had a trading volume of 37,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of C$198.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.68. Fire & Flower has a fifty-two week low of C$4.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$43.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fire & Flower will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.