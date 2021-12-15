First American Bank Has $8.11 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after buying an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,503 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MDT opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.65. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $105.02 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.