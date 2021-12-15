First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,938. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,274 shares of company stock valued at $64,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

