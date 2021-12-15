First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Trading 3.9% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)’s share price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $41.12 and last traded at $41.00. 3,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 259,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Specifically, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,880 shares of company stock valued at $155,358. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.12.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

