First National Bank of Groton (FIGR) to Issue Dividend of $10.35 on January 3rd

First National Bank of Groton (OTC:FIGR) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 10.35 per share on Monday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Shares of First National Bank of Groton stock opened at $500.00 on Wednesday. First National Bank of Groton has a 12-month low of $500.00 and a 12-month high of $500.00.

