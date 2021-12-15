First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the November 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FMB opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

