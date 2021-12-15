Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,063 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $28,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 5.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Shopify by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Shopify by 187.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,636.08.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,354.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,494.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,469.71. The company has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.