Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163,674 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Core Laboratories worth $16,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

CLB stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

