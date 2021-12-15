Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 833,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invitae by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $987,024. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $60.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

