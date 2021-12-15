Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $15,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,544,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 238,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total transaction of $175,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,300 shares of company stock worth $2,883,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:SSD opened at $128.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.18. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.37 and a 1-year high of $131.39.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

