Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 8,143 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $31,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 154,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 119,504 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 103,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $4,291,000.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $87.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $151,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,718 shares of company stock worth $3,622,877. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

