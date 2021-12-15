Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 9,811 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.49% of Dine Brands Global worth $34,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIN. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

DIN stock opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

