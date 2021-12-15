Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 98.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 496,328 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.57. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

