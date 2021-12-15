Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF)’s stock price traded down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

Fletcher Building Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRCEF)

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

