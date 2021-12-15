FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $21.40

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.40, but opened at $20.23. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 260 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.60.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.13%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

