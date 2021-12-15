ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) EVP Peter M. Barker Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE FORG traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 384,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,277. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55. ForgeRock Inc has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $48.88.
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.
About ForgeRock
ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
