ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) EVP Peter M. Barker Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE FORG traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 384,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,277. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55. ForgeRock Inc has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FORG. Piper Sandler began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

