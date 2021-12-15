Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on FMTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.20.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,055,000 after purchasing an additional 857,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,070,000 after purchasing an additional 75,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 302,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 503,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

