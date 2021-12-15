Forte Capital LLC ADV Decreases Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 40,552 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in VMware were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in VMware by 26.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 17.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.6% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

