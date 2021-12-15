Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.40%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

