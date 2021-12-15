Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $488,000 Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Bruker were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bruker by 35.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,695,000 after purchasing an additional 51,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bruker by 3,381.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 35.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 923,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,137,000 after purchasing an additional 242,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average is $80.23.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

