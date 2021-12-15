Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.