Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.36

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and traded as high as $13.30. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 8,192 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on FSUMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.