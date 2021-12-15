Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “
Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $172.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $95.63 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74.
In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
