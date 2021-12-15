Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.60

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 1423546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.