Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.60

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 1423546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

