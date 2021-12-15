Frax Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $18.03 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,672.78 or 0.07863290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00076801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,907.35 or 1.00426964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002527 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,485,574,682 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

