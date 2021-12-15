FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR) fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $22.40. 5,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 13,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.64% of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

