FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) Short Interest Update

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition by 719.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 819,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 719,449 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,950,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition by 111.6% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 269,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition by 135.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,231,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after buying an additional 707,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTPA stock remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,978. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

