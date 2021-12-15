FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FTCI. Raymond James reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.06.

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. Research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTC Solar news, CEO Sean Hunkler purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,381,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $946,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

