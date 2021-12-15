Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUPBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.19) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of FUPBY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 242,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,361. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

