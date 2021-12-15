Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 20th (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance’s (NYSE:YMM) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 20th. Full Truck Alliance had issued 82,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 22nd. The total size of the offering was $1,567,500,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of Full Truck Alliance’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

YMM stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15. Full Truck Alliance has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMM. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

