FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Solo Brands in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DTC. Citigroup cut their target price on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE DTC opened at $14.77 on Monday. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

