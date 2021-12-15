FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Issued By Wedbush

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.92. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.22.

SI stock opened at $139.21 on Monday. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $239.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,645,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 125,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Silvergate Capital news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.