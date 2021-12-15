FY2021 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.36. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $135.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $72,649,321. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $211,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.