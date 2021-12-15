FY2021 EPS Estimates for TotalEnergies SE Increased by Analyst (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TotalEnergies in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.07.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.73 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

NYSE:TTE opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

