Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GRTX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Galera Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

GRTX stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.