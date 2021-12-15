GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have fallen and underperformed the industry in the past six months on concerns of mounting losses. The company posted lower-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. While the top line continued to increase year over year, the bottom-line loss widened from the year-ago period. This was the sixth loss reported in the last seven quarters. Also, fewer details regarding the turnaround strategy and absence of a concrete guidance spooked investors. No doubt, GameStop has been encountering stiff competition as well as growing consumers’ preference for downloading video game content. We note that software sales fell in the quarter. Meanwhile, adjusted SG&A expenses rose 17.2% due to costs associated with transformation efforts undertaken to evolve into a technology company. As a result, adjusted operating loss increased.”

GME has been the subject of several other reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $58.75.

GME opened at $147.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.17 and a 200 day moving average of $193.96. GameStop has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.69 and a beta of -2.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in GameStop by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

