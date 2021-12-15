Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $2.40

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.32. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 49,251 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -1.20.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $345.73 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 46.71% and a negative return on equity of 108.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,133,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,213,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,703,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,408,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,761,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

