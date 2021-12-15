Gatechain Token Price Reaches $0.58 (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Gatechain Token has a market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00038165 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00199182 BTC.

Gatechain Token Profile

Gatechain Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

