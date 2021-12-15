Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Up 250.0% in November

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the November 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 729,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GENGF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. 954,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,607. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

